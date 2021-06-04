Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 172 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after buying an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $564,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Insiders sold 1,385,070 shares of company stock worth $97,096,386 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.81. 185,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,034,021. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

