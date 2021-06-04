Pointe Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,513 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 105,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 370,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. 148,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,825. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

