Polkadex Trading Up 41.8% Over Last 7 Days (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $45.27 million and $3.15 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.05 or 0.00061369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 41.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00068723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00295670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00238958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.39 or 0.01180295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,518.74 or 0.99873755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

