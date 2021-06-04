Preston Douglas Wigner Sells 4,000 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $230,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UVV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 106,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal during the 1st quarter worth $1,558,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Universal during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Universal by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

