Progressive Investment Management Corp Buys 224 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up 3.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 72.2% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 73.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $401.50. 159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,216. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

