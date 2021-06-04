Progressive Investment Management Corp Makes New $453,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 49,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,825. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

