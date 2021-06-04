Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $23.09

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.09, but opened at $23.74. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). On average, research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 879,000 shares of company stock worth $16,701,000.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

