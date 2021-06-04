Provoco Token (VOCO) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $30,013.81 and approximately $87.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Provoco Token has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00077982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00992180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,620.18 or 0.09818916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00051805 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

