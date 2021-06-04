pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Reaches $5.88 on Top Exchanges

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for $5.88 or 0.00015995 BTC on popular exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $55,445.15 and approximately $587.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $359.39 or 0.00978402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.46 or 0.09739412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050972 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

