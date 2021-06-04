Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LUNG opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -13.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $196,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $1,048,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,825 shares in the company, valued at $51,171,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,188 shares of company stock worth $31,547,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $1,211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 299.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 326,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 244,713 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 213.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $1,118,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

