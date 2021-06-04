Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Issued By Desjardins

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.36.

BNS opened at C$81.64 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$53.54 and a 12-month high of C$82.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.94. The company has a market cap of C$99.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.