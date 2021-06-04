Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $783.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $18.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

