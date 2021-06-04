QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to announce $81.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.30 million to $83.05 million. QAD reported sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $336.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $340.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $366.22 million, with estimates ranging from $362.10 million to $373.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QADA. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QAD by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 419,339 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QAD by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QAD by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.69. 699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 138.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.67. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.