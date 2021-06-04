Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NX stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,216. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

