Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Quidel by 47.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

QDEL stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.56.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,205,013 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.