Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $13.53 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRTEA. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

