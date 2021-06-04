RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) EVP Sells $492,791.04 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RDNT opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.37. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in RadNet by 45.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RadNet by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.