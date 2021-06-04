Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,571 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in FOX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in FOX by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in FOX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FOX opened at $35.16 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

