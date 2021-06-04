RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €450.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €559.22 ($657.91).

FRA RAA opened at €716.00 ($842.35) on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €716.77.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

