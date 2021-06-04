Raymond James Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$15.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DIR.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.66.

DIR.UN opened at C$14.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.83. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$10.18 and a twelve month high of C$14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

