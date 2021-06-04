Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.77. 66,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.30. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

