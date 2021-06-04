REAC Group (OTCMKTS:REAC) Shares Up 104.6%

REAC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REAC) shares shot up 104.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42.

REAC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REAC)

REAC Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation, logistics, and warehouse distribution services for perishable and other cargo. It offers refrigerated long haul, regional, and dedicated deliveries for industries that include floral, produce, plants, dairy, poultry, and meats, as well as offers dry cargo, office space, trucking, and ocean freight services.

