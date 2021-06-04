Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $356.74

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 356.74 ($4.66) and traded as high as GBX 389.50 ($5.09). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 385 ($5.03), with a volume of 410,722 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their target price on Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £947.45 million and a P/E ratio of 113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 356.74.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

