Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce sales of $454.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.13 million and the highest is $459.91 million. Redfin reported sales of $213.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,504. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,419.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.61. Redfin has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,842,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Redfin by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

