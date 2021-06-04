Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $169.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

