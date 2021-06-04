Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.58. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 109,105 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 270.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

