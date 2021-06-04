ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $778.10 Million

Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report sales of $778.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $751.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $796.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $770.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,701.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,870. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.31. 486,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.33. ResMed has a one year low of $156.57 and a one year high of $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

