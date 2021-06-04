Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in General Mills by 53.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 132,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,037 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,467,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 11.3% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

