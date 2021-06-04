Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $195.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 156.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $221,199,789. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $203,736,201.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,154,235 shares of company stock worth $282,410,097. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.