Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NVS opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

