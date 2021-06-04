Reviewing Immatics (IMTX) & The Competition

Immatics (NASDAQ: IMTX) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Immatics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Immatics has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics’ rivals have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Immatics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics $35.70 million -$229.06 million -6.42 Immatics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.05

Immatics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Immatics. Immatics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Immatics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Immatics Competitors 1112 4420 9747 185 2.58

Immatics presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.79%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 41.87%. Given Immatics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Immatics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Immatics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics N/A N/A -63.67% Immatics Competitors -22,823.65% -121.85% -32.54%

Summary

Immatics rivals beat Immatics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies includes IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

