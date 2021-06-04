Reviewing Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) & Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and Falcon Capital Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 16.24 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -108.27 Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A

Falcon Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Falcon Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70% Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oak Street Health and Falcon Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93 Falcon Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus price target of $69.42, suggesting a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Falcon Capital Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Falcon Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Falcon Capital Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

