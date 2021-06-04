Reviewing Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Patrick Industries and Strattec Security’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.80 $97.06 million $4.20 19.86 Strattec Security $385.30 million 0.52 -$7.61 million ($0.91) -56.35

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Strattec Security. Strattec Security is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Patrick Industries and Strattec Security, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patrick Industries presently has a consensus price target of $84.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.62%. Given Patrick Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 4.49% 21.66% 7.07% Strattec Security 2.18% 4.77% 3.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Strattec Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Strattec Security shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Strattec Security on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage door; slide-out trim and fascia product; thermoformed shower surround; specialty bath and closet building product; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tank; boat cover, tower, top, and frame; CNC molds and composite part; and slotwall panel and component. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester product, roofing, laminate and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other product. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

