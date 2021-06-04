Rhumbline Advisers Buys 29,330 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of CareTrust REIT worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $4,651,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 68.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.57. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. Equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

