Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,692 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,503,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 685,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 657,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 90,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

