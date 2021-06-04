Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.78 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Smartsheet worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,803,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after buying an additional 533,424 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,027,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,380,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,815.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $62.10 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.