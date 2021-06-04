Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPAI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -619.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

