Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after buying an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $11,907,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $75.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $77.77.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $2,557,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,347,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.