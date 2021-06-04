Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

