RioDeFi Market Capitalization Reaches $16.63 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $16.63 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00078766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.01008358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.16 or 0.09863623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00052505 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 279,470,064 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.