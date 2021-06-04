Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $447.10 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

