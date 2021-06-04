Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDHL. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $322.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Creative Planning grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 804,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,892,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

