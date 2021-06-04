Royal Bank of Canada Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $112.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $110.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $6,658,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 178.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in PVH by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.