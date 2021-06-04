Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in SSR Mining by 43.1% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

