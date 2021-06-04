Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

Shares of ODFL opened at $264.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.57 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

