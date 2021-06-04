Ruffer LLP Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.64% of Despegar.com worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DESP. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth $143,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Shares of DESP stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,950. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $977.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DESP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.