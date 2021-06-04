Ruffer LLP Sells 76,611 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ruffer LLP reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,611 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises about 0.9% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $28,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 558,221 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,680. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,444 shares of company stock valued at $18,468,685. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

