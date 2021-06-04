Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $50.71 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 615.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,028,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Manulife Financial worth $50,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

