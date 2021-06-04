Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $54.86 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.29% of AXIS Capital worth $54,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.