Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,386,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514,038 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NMI were worth $56,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NMI by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

In other news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,261 shares of company stock worth $3,572,972. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.